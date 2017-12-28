× Claire’s pulls 17 makeup products from shelves nationwide amid asbestos concerns

MILWAUKEE — A cancer risk could be lurking in your child’s makeup.

Claire’s is pulling 17 makeup products from shelves nationwide after they tested positive for asbestos — a toxic substance that has been linked to cancer.

The disturbing discovery was made after a Rhode Island mom sent her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup kit to an independent lab for testing.

The woman’s employer then purchased kits in nine different states — all testing positive.

Claire’s is conducting its own investigation and on Twitter, said: “As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority.”

Claire’s will issue full refunds to concerned customers. Affected products listed on the retailer’s website include its pink glitter cellphone makeup compact and bedazzled rainbow heart makeup set.