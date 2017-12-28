Consumer Reports: Car owner satisfaction survey

At Consumer Reports’ 327-acre auto test track, new cars are put through the paces each year, as engineers perform safety, driving, and comfort evaluations. But Consumer Reports’ car ratings also factor in how real people who drive the car every day feel about their purchase. How satisfied are they with their car? Did the car meet their expectations and would they buy it again? So after tallying over a half a million responses, which vehicles are carrying the most satisfied drivers?

Nearly 90% of Toyota Prius owners would buy their hybrid again, putting it at the top of all compact cars. Owners say the car is great value for the money.

The Mazda CX-5 was the top Compact SU-V. 82% would buy it again, saying they love how it drives, and how it looks.

The Honda Odyssey was the favorite Minivan with 88% of owners saying they would buy it again, citing its comfort, styling, and driving.

Want a touch of luxury? Lincoln’s new Continental wowed its owners; 91% said they would give their luxury sedan another go, telling CR they were happy with the driving and comfort level in its spacious cabin.

The Ford F-350 took the top truck spot and made its buyers happy this year, with nine out ten of owners saying they would buy their truck again. Customers were particularly pleased with the driving experience and rugged styling of this heavy-duty pickup.

Consumer Reports factors the data from owner satisfaction survey into a vehicle’s overall car ratings.

