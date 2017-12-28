Explore the many options for healthy living at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're just a few days away from flipping the calendar to 2018. And for people about to make resolutions to get healthy in 2018, the Milwaukee Art Museum has you covered. Carl spent the morning learning about a hands-on project that benefits people in need throughout the area.

About the Milwaukee Art Museum (website)

The Milwaukee Art Museum collects and preserves art, presenting it to the community as a vital source of inspiration and education. 30,000 works of art. 400,000+ visitors a year. 125 years of collecting art. From its roots in Milwaukee’s first art gallery in 1888, the Museum has grown today to be an icon for Milwaukee and a resource for the entire state.

The 341,000-square-foot Museum includes the War Memorial Center (1957) designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, the Kahler Building (1975) by David Kahler, and the Quadracci Pavilion (2001) created by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. Central to the Museum’s mission is its role as a premier educational resource, with educational programs that are among the largest in the nation, involving classes, tours, and a full calendar of events for all ages.