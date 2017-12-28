Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire on Milwaukee’s north side, nobody hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee firefighters battled a three-alarm fire near 21st and Concordia.

Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Aaron Lipski spoke with reporters after the fire was brought under control. He indicated the first calls to 911 came in around 9:30 a.m.

Lipski indicated when the first crews arrived on the scene, one building was heavily involved -- and was sending fire to a second building. A second alarm was called at that point.

A short time later, a third alarm was called -- so crews could stay ahead of the flames.

The deputy chief said nobody is believed to be missing at this time. It's believed the two buildings were occupied. Everyone appears to have gotten out of the buildings safely. A complete search of the more seriously damaged building has not been completed.

As for a cause of this fire, Dep. Chief Lipski indicated it is too early to say what may have prompted this fire.

