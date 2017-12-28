Hartford police: Windows on dozens of vehicles shattered by BB or pellet gun

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department is taking more complaints of vandalism to vehicles and house windows. The vandals are apparently using a BB or pellet gun to do the damage.

A FOX6 News viewer is one of the latest victims. Her family’s SUV had the back window shattered. She was told by officials that her vehicle is the 34th to be damaged in this manner.

In a Facebook post on December 21st, when the incidents started occurring, Hartford police said, “At this time, they do not appear to be associated with any thefts from the vehicles. Investigators are currently looking into these incidents and are asking for community assistance.”

A post on Thursday, December 28th said, “Unfortunately, the damage to the windows of parked cars with a BB/pellet gun continues.”

If you have any information that could assist in our investigation you can call the police department directly at 262-673-2600 or you can call the “Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line” at: 1-800-232-0594. It offers cash rewards to citizens who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of criminals in Washington County. At the same time, all informants remain anonymous.