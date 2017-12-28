× Hunger Task Force appeals for donations, looks to close “gap of $272,252”

MILWAUKEE — The Hunger Task Force is appealing to your generosity in an effort to close a gap of $272,252 and keep local families fed.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 28th, Hunger Task Force said “If each one of our Facebook followers donated just $17, we would cut our shortfall IN HALF.”

If you’re willing and able to donate to Hunger Task Force, you are encouraged to visit the Hunger Task Force donation page. Once there, you will also find a link to volunteer your time.