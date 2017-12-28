“In a rush to get home,” woman accused of leading deputies on 100+mph pursuit while drunk

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County woman is accused of leading deputies on a pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles-per-hour, and she was allegedly drunk at the time.

26-year-old Melissa Harris of Franksville faces one count of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 17th a deputy was patrolling on Highway G, merging onto I-94 when the deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed — believed to be in excess of 100 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone. The vehicle was going so fast, the deputy couldn’t read the license plate.

The deputy accelerated the squad car to speeds in excess of 120 miles-per-hour and was still unable to catch up to the vehicle. The complaint says the vehicle was traveling across all three lanes of traffic, in a reckless manner.

The vehicle didn’t exit 94 until Highway 20. The deputy set up his squad at Highway 20, but the suspect vehicle continued, not coming to a stop until reaching Sylvania Ave.

The pursuit lasted approximately 5.6 miles.

The complaint says the driver, Melissa Harris, exited her vehicle and nearly fell over. She indicated she was “in a rush to get home,” and said she “pulled over as soon as she saw officers behind her.”

An odor of intoxicants was noted, and Harris indicated she’d had three drinks. She was cited for OWI, first offense.

She made her initial appearance in court in this case on December 28th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and a preliminary hearing was set for January 18th.

Cash bond was set at $5,000.