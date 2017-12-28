“It was the right thing to do:” Milwaukee mayor honors officers who rescued teens from burning car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett honored two Milwaukee police officers on Thursday, December 28th for the actions taken after a wreck that happened near 55th and Villard.

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were first on the scene when a car with two teenagers lost control and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then burst into flames. The officers raced toward the car — and pulled two teenagers from the burning vehicle. A third teenage boy who was in the vehicle was located nearby.

The entire episode was captured by dashcam and body cameras worn by the officers.

Mayor Barrett proclaimed Thursday to be Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid Day in the City of Milwaukee.

"This is really a wonderful, wonderful demonstration of public service in our community," Barrett said. "I want every resident of this city to know that these young men are the type of young people we love having on our Milwaukee Police Department. They are there to serve the public. They are there to put themselves in harm's way -- and they are there to help people that they have never met before in their lives."

The mayor noted that Nicholas Schlei was joined at the news conference by his father, a sergeant with the Milwaukee Police Department. Schlei also has a twin brother who is on the force.

"You can see that this is a family that is committed to the city. And you can see that Officer Reid is committed to this city as well," Barrett said.

Officers Schlei and Reid were apparently nicknamed "The Nick Squad" while in the police academy three years ago.

