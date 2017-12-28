“It’s really fun!” YMCA Camp Minikani’s Winter Camp participants visit Sunburst Ski Area ❄️ 🎿

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWASKUM -- Haley Solati and her sister Maddie are identical twins, with an equal love for the high-speed action on the tubing hill at Sunburst Ski Area.

“The tubing is amazing," said Haley, who is in sixth grade. "It’s really fun and you get snow in your face and you spin around.”

The girls were two of about 70 kids from YMCA Camp Minikani’s Winter Camp braving single-digit temperatures on Thursday morning, December 28th.

“We do a lot of breaks inside," Summer Camp Director Peter Drews said with a smile. "A lot of hot chocolate.”

Winter Camp is a 4-day, 3-night appreciation of what makes the weather in Wisconsin special.

“In summertime, you can swim in the lake," Drews explained. "You can shoot bows and arrows, all these classic activities, but I think Winter Camp is all about creativity.”

That includes everything from snowshoeing and skiing to building forts made of mattresses.

“This is like, the second day, and the boys in my cabin have already bonded so well, which is awesome," said counselor Nick Urban.

The Solati sisters would agree. They attended Camp Minikani’s summer program before, but got their first taste of the winter version Thursday.

“You get to stay in a giant lodge instead of the cabins outside," said Maddie. "The meals are really good. You just have a lot of fun and you make a lot of friends.”

A pretty cool way to spend your winter break!