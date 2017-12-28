MADACC officials: If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets! 🐶 🐱

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Amid the bitter cold, officials at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission have taken calls regarding animal abuse and neglect -- with pet owners leaving cats and dogs outside in the cold for long periods of time -- something that's incredibly dangerous.

It seems like common sense to bring your pets inside when it's brutally cold outside, but yet, some still don't do it.

There's a simple rule the folks at MADACC utilize to help pet owners: If you don't want to be outside, then your pets don't either.

"Frostbite injuries to severely depressed, and it call go all the way to death from discomfort," Dr. Libby Gutting said.

MADACC officials said Thursday, December 28th they'd received close to 10 calls per day from people reporting animals left outside in the cold.

"Definitely under zero is a major concern. They shouldn't be out there for more than a few minutes at a time -- just like us," Dr. Gutting said.

Dr. Gutting said she treated pets for frostbite, depression and other related injuries due to long-term exposure to the bitter cold.

Something that pet owners don't often think about when they're taking their pets outside is the impact the cold could have on their paws. Paws are one of the most sensitive spots -- not only to cold, but to things like salt and ice that could get stuck in their pads.

"Please don't force them. Potty only, come inside and do some enrichment," Anne Bucio with MADACC said.

Enrichment can come in the form of playing around the home or filling toys with food and watching your pets problem solve to get it out. Being creative with what you have, pet experts say, is great for your animals.

"Most of them are working dogs, and they want to do something, and so that gives them an outlet to get that energy out," Bucio said.

Remember: If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets. Dr. Gutting said even with sweaters and boots, your dogs and cats can still be susceptible to the extreme cold.