Man wanted in Walgreens armed robbery, can you help identify him?

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a Walgreens store — located 76th and Mill. It happened around 3:40 a.m. on December 28th.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, approached the cashier, showed a pistol and demanded money. The suspect then took the money and fled the store to a dark-colored sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30’s, around 5’7” tall, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a waist-length zippered jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.