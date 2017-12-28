× Milwaukee DPW: 103 salt trucks operating, treating roads in advance of light snow

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works say 103 salt trucks are treating the city’s roads — and have been doing so since about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28th.

Those crews are expected to treat the residential streets earlier in the day — and then the main roads later this afternoon when the snow could be more prevalent.

Milwaukee DPW is using a treated salt (with a green tint) which apparently works better in lower temperatures.