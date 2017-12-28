Milwaukee police need public’s help identifying witness in apparent overdose death

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help identifying a witness in a sudden death incident that happened near 21st and Hampton on September 15th. Investigators would like to interview him.

Officials say a 19-year-old woman was found deceased around 7:00 a.m. on September 15th outside of a residence at 21st and Hampton. She has been identified as Halie Webb.

Milwaukee police say this case is believed to be an overdose death — and investigators are seeking the witness pictured above. Officials say the victim and witness were last seen in a silver minivan on September 14th near 56th and Burleigh Streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.