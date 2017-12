Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in an incident that unfolded near 11th and Atkinson on Thursday morning, December 28th.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire are still being determined.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD is seeking a suspect.