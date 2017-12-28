× Sheboygan police: 37-year-old man in custody, suspects in gas station robbery

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police say they have a 37-year-old man in custody in connection with the armed robbery of a Citgo gas station in Sheboygan.

Officials say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of the gas station on N. 14th St. around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 28th. The attendant reported that a male subject with a concealed face entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money from the attendant.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.