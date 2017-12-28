× St. Francis police: Stolen minivan full of stolen property recovered

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police recovered on Thursday, December 28th a stolen minivan that was full of stolen property.

Officials indicated that around 12: 45 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the neighborhood near St. Francis and Iowa Avenues. This, after a resident called to report items missing from his vehicles.

Officers then found the stolen minivan. Inside was a man dressed in dark clothing. That suspect jumped from the moving vehicle — and fled on foot. St. Francis police were not able to locate him.

St. Francis police believe the suspect began entering vehicles and garages on the southeast side of Milwaukee — and worked his way east into St. Francis. Official say they have taken numerous reports of garage burglaries and thefts from vehicles.

If you believe you have been a victim of this crime and are missing items, you’re urged to call the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232 with a description of the missing items.

Note: If you live in the City of Milwaukee, you should first call Milwaukee to report the theft and then contact St. Francis police to see if your items have been recovered. Officials also ask if you have information about or surveillance of the offender, you’re urged to contact them.