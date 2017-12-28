Caught on camera: Theft suspect sought by investigators in Mequon

MEQUON — Mequon police are looking for help to identify a theft suspect who struck at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital on N. Port Washington Rd.

Officials say on Friday, December 22nd, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a theft of a wallet from a purse occurred at the hospital. Investigators say the subject left with the wallet and used the stolen credit cards at two different Target stores located in Milwaukee and West Allis.

This same subject is also being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies for similar crimes. One of those is the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Mequon Police Department asks that anyone who has information as to the identity/whereabouts of the suspect involved in this crime contact the Mequon Police Department at 262-242-3500.