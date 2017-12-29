Act now: Property tax payment options remaining for City of Milwaukee residents

December 29, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- If you are a City of Milwaukee resident and looking to pay your property taxes before the end of the year, you need to take action now. Here are the options left for you.

  • Pay in person at City Hall: In order to make this happen, you must be in line at City Hall no later than 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29th
  • Pay online: Your transaction must be complete by 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29th
  • Dropbox on Market St.: Put your taxes in the dropbox on Market St. (next to City Hall) by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st
  • Pay at US Bank: Remember, the banks close by noon on Saturday, December 30th

Paying property taxes at City Hall