Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt to announce New Year’s Eve drunk driving enforcement plan

MILWAUKEE -- Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt on Friday, December 29th will announce his drunk driving enforcement plan ahead of New Year's Eve.

Acting Sheriff Schmidt will hold an 11:00 a.m. news conference with representatives from law enforcement agencies on the Southeast Wisconsin Multi-jurisdictional Impaired Driving Task Force.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 143 drunk driving-related deaths in 2016 and nearly 3,000 alcohol-related injuries in the state.

There are several organizations that want to help you get home safely this weekend: