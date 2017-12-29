Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt to announce New Year’s Eve drunk driving enforcement plan

MILWAUKEE -- Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt on Friday, December 29th will announce his drunk driving enforcement plan ahead of New Year's Eve.
Acting Sheriff Schmidt will hold an 11:00 a.m. news conference with representatives from law enforcement agencies on the Southeast Wisconsin Multi-jurisdictional Impaired Driving Task Force.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 143 drunk driving-related deaths in 2016 and nearly 3,000 alcohol-related injuries in the state.
There are several organizations that want to help you get home safely this weekend:
- Ring in the New Year responsibly with a safe ride home from Miller Lite Free Rides. For the 30th year in a row, the free service will be offered on Sunday, December 31 on all Milwaukee County Transit System buses, beginning at 8 p.m. until end of regular service, with extended service on select MCTS bus routes until 4 a.m. Miller Lite Free Rides are provided in partnership with the Milwaukee County Transit System.
- Lyft and the Tavern League of Wisconsin are teaming up with code to give discounted rides on New Year's Even through 4:00 a.m. Monday, January 1st.
- WisDOT also offers a free Drive Sober mobile app which includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation. Since its launch in February 2013, over 73,760 people have accessed the app.