“All you need is one:” People ready for Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, each $300M+ 💰

MILWAUKEE -- Winning a $300 million jackpot would certainly help ring in the new year in style. And there's more than one way to do it. There are two lottery drawings happening this weekend that could change your life.

2017 is leaving its mark in a big way.

"It's been very good today people are coming in buying Powerball." Able Tom said.

The Mega Millions jackpot has bolted past $300 million and the Powerball is closing in on $400 million. Those numbers could grow even higher by Saturday night.

Mega Millions will have their drawing Friday night, December 29th.

Tom is the store manager at the Clark Station on Prospect Avenue and he said lottery ticket sales have been steady.

"I've been noticing around lunch break, 1:00 p.m., 12:00 p.m., it's been picking up for the last two days, when they get out," Tom said.

Tom said Powerball tickets are his biggest seller right now and customers are buying more than one.

"They're buying 20 or 30 dollars worth," Tom said.

The odds are long, but Wisconsin has had winners before. On Friday, December 29th, the Kwik Trip in Brown Deer was printing lottery tickets every few minutes or better.

"I reckon just put it away and save it, college education certainly," Adam Hamm said.

Winnings from either drawing would help cover a lot of ground.

Back at the Clark Station,Tom purchased a lone ticket knowing full well you can't win if you don't play.

"I only bought one, all you need is one," Tom said.

2017 has already been a lucky year in Wisconsin. Back in March, a Pewaukee woman collected $93 million in Powerball winnings. In July, a $1 million ticket was sold in Pleasant Prairie and in August a $50,000 ticket was sold in Wauwatosa.