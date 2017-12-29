Oak Creek man accused of fatally stabbing woman, wounding stepfather

MILWAUKEE — Stephen Cole of Oak Creek is now charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Regina Rosebrock and wounding of 50-year-old Edwin Rosebrock on Tuesday night, December 26th. The crime happened near 15th and Woodview Ave. in Oak Creek.

Cole, 45, is charged with the following criminal counts:

First degree reckless homicide

First degree recklessly endangering safety

According to the criminal complaint, Oak Creek police were dispatched for a “family trouble complaint” on the evening of December 26th. When they arrived on the scene, they found Regina Rosebrock “lying on the living room floor, unconscious and covered in blood.” She suffered more than a dozen stab wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers on the scene then heard yelling coming from a bedroom. That’s where they found Edwin Rosebrock. He had suffered a stab wound to the shoulder.

When police interviewed Edwin Rosebrock (stepfather of Cole), he indicated that his wife, Regina, “had become fed up with the defendant’s drinking and had prohibited the defendant from having alcohol in the house.” On December 25th, Regina Rosebrock “found and dumped out several bottles of the defendant’s alcohol.” On December 26th, she found another bottle and dumped it. These actions prompted multiple arguments between Cole and Regina Rosebrock.

Police were called to the Oak Creek residence three times on December 26th. The first time, officers were able to settle an argument. The second time, officers arrested Cole for marijuana. They took him to the police station where he was ticketed and released. The third time, police were called to the residence because of the stabbing incident.

Cole was taken to the hospital for cuts to his head the night of the alleged attack. The complaint indicates he “blurted out comments, not in response to any questioning, bemoaning how much prison time he was going to get for what he had done, and how he no longer would be able to see his dog.”

Cole is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Friday, December 29th.