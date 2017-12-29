× Check your tickets! Numbers drawn in $306M Mega Millions jackpot 💰

Check your tickets! The winning numbers for the Friday, December 29th Mega Millions drawing are 4, 10, 18, 28, 62 Mega Ball 7 Multiplier 2x.

Lottery players have a shot at a $306 million Mega Millions jackpot.

In October, Mega Millions changed the numbers that players could choose from, bringing the odds of picking all six numbers to 1 in 302.6 million, from 1 in 258.9 million under the old format. It also raised the price of a single ticket to $2.

The idea was to go longer between jackpot winners, and to thus increase the size of the top prize. And so far it has worked. The $306 million jackpot is already the 13th largest in Mega Millions history. If no one wins this Friday, Tuesday’s jackpot will be in the top 10.