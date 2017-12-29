Middleton officer rescues kitten from storm drain; police now looking for rightful owner

MIDDLETON — Despite freezing temperatures, a kitten was found alive in a storm drain in Middleton on Friday, December 29th.

According to the Middleton Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Julie Carbon rescued the kitten after it found its way down into a storm drain on Erdman Boulevard, near Glacier Ridge Road.

Officials are now hoping to find the kitten’s owner — and if it isn’t claimed soon, it will be turned over to the Dane County Humane Society where it may be put up for adoption.

If you recognize the kitten, you’re asked to call or text Middleton police at 608-824-7300.