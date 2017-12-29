Officials: Nearly half of Puerto Rico clients without power

MOROVIS, PUERTO RICO - DECEMBER 25: A donated solar lamp in a driveway illuminates storm debris still waiting to be collected on Christmas day on December 25, 2017 in Morovis, Puerto Rico. Thirty percent of the devastated island is still without electricity. While the official death toll from the massive storm remains at 64, The New York Times recently reported the actual toll for the storm and its aftermath likely stands at more than 1,000. A recount was ordered by the governor as the holiday season approached.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico authorities say nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria.
Officials said Friday that 55 percent of the nearly 1.5 million customers have power. It is the first time the government has given that statistic since the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph. It has previously reported power generation, which stands at nearly 70 percent of pre-storm levels.
Power company spokesman Geraldo Quinones told The Associated Press that the damage was severe and a lot of work remains.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said the entire island will have power by May.