Packers rule out WRs Adams, Nelson for finale against Lions

Posted 10:53 am, December 29, 2017, by

GREEN BAY — Receivers Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson are among six key players who will miss the Green Bay Packers’ season finale against the Detroit Lions because of injuries.

Adams was in the concussion protocol after absorbing a hard hit two weeks ago from Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis. Nelson left the 16-0 loss last week to Minnesota with a shoulder injury.

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime of a 27-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 12: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers moves after a catch against Eddie Jackson #39 and Cre’von LeBlanc #22 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 23-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that guard Jahri Evans (knee), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) would miss the game Sunday at Detroit.

The Packers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sidelined nine games because of a collarbone injury.