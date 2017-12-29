Pep rally gets Badgers’ fans excited for Orange Bowl

MIAMI — Excitement is brewing down in Miami, as the Badgers get set to take on the Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl. Before the matchup takes place on Saturday, December 30th, Wisconsin fans packed a pep rally in South Beach.

During the festivities, the UW Marching Band performed alongside cheerleaders and fans who sang the traditional “U-rah-rah! Wisconsin!” song. Bucky Badger was also in attendance at the event.

AWESOME turnout at tonight’s @OrangeBowl pep rally! Thanks to all of the #Badgers fans for coming. Let’s get a W tomorrow, @BadgerFootball! pic.twitter.com/TxOpvihwHQ — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) December 29, 2017

Meantime, the team had their last practice of the season. Some players have switched jerseys and positions, and even some dancing — because there’s always time for dancing!

Last practice of the season ✔️ All that’s left to do now is play the ga….DANCE! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/krXlBH6ghM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 29, 2017

The Badgers will look to close out their season with a win on Miami’s home field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.