Packers sign WR Davante Adams to extension, reportedly a 4-year deal worth $58 million 🏈

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com, reports it is a four-year extension worth $58 million. He said Adams is getting $18 million to sign -- and $32 million in the first two years of the deal.

According to Packers.com, Adams has recorded the fourth-most receptions (237) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a Green Bay player in their first four seasons in the NFL (according to the Elias Sports Bureau).

Adams leads the Packers with 74 receptions for 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 2 in the NFL) this season. With 12 receiving touchdowns in 2016, he joins Jordy Nelson (2014, 2016), Antonio Freeman (1997-98), Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) and Don Hutson (1941-43) as the only players in franchise history to register 10-plus TD catches in consecutive seasons. Adams is the only player in the NFL to have registered 70-plus receptions and 10-plus receiving TDs last season and this season.

Since 2014, Adams ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (four, tied for No. 4), receptions (28, tied for No. 6) and receiving yards (389, No. 6) in the postseason.