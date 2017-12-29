Wind chill advisory to be in effect from 12am – noon Saturday

Ringo Starr, Bee Gee Barry Gibb tapped as British knights

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Ringo Starr visits the SiriusXM Studio on November 15, 2017 in New York City. Barry Gibb performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, on June 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF

LONDON — A Beatle and a Bee Gee are among the celebrated citizens who have been selected for knighthood and other awards given in the name of Britain’s monarch.

Britain’s Cabinet Office publishes a list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery twice a year: just before New Year’s Eve, and on the Saturday in June when Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is officially observed.

The New Year’s Honors List made public late Friday revealed that Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb, the oldest and last surviving of the brothers who made up the pop group the Bee Gees, have been tapped as knights.

The process starts with nominations from the public, which first are reviewed by a specialist committee and then by a main honors committee. The nominations are then sent to the prime minister before the various honors are bestowed by the queen or senior royals.