× Sidewalk shootout: 2 men not in custody, but charged in connection with fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Lanell Taylor early on Sunday morning, September 17th. The crime happened in the area of 23rd and State in Milwaukee.

The accused are 27-year-old Riccardo Hicks and 38-year-old Dennis Simmons. They face the following criminal counts:

First degree reckless endangering safety, as a party to a crime (Simmons and Hicks)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Simmons and Hicks)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the Talk of the Town bar near 23rd and State in Milwaukee shortly before 1:00 a..m on September 17th. When they arrived on the scene, “they saw that cars were leaving the area and people were running from the front and back of the bar.” Officers entered the bar through a rear door — and found a man lying on his side. That person, identified as Lanell Taylor, was pronounced deceased about 1:15 a.m.

Taylor, 36, was the victim of a sidewalk shootout that was caught on camera. Surveillance cameras captured suspects firing what appear to be rifles. Bullets can be seen in the video sparking as they hit the sidewalk. At least one struck and killed Taylor, a frequent patron of the Talk of the Town bar.

The complaint indicates officers talked with a man whose job it was to pat down patrons at the bar. He provided security but was not armed. This witness indicated “everything was fine until a patron tried to enter the bar with a handgun.” When confronted, the person with the gun “was becoming upset and was saying that he was going to start shooting.”

According to the criminal complaint, an argument then broke out outside of the bar. The security person tried to calm things down, “but no one was listening to him.” He went back into the bar to call 911 — he said at this time, no shots had been fired.

The complaint indicates people started coming into the bar “when they realized that people were going to start shooting.” After a short while, people thought things had calmed down. That’s when Taylor decided to leave the bar — and was shot. The security person indicated to police he “heard about fourteen shots. He did not know when Lanell got shot, but he could hear a loud bang, and that is when Lanell ran back inside the bar.”

Neither Simmons nor Hicks are in custody. There are warrants out for their arrest.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video