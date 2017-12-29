× Silver Alert: Search is on to find 66-year-old Greendale woman

GREENDALE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greendale woman. 66-year-old Janice Piwaron was last seen on foot leaving her home on Mockingbird Lane around 7:20 p.m. Friday, December 29th.

Piwaron is described as a white woman, 5’4″ tall, 150 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes.

Officials say Piwaron was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue pants and jacket, gray shoes and eyeglasses. Piwaron walks with a shuffle.

Authorities say she has left without her medications.

If you have any information on Piwaron’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Greendale police at 414-423-2121.