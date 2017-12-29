The Ambassador Hotel’s “Roaring 20’s” party will transport guests back in time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- New Year's Eve is just two days away and Milwaukee's Ambassador Hotel is pulling out all the stops. That's because 2018 will be quite the year for the hotel -- which is ready to celebrate a milestone.

About A Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve (website)

The Ambassador Hotel’s 90th Anniversary Year Kickoff Event at Milwaukee’s Landmark Art Deco Hotel, which first welcomed guests in 1928. Our New Year's Eve party will kick off at 8pm and wrap up at 1am. Tickets to the party are $125 per person and include an entuire evening of entertainment! The party is presented in partnership with MPTV's "Wisconsin Foodie" and "Edible Milwaukee"Magazine.

PARTY INCLUDES:

Red Carpet Arrival Photo Op Food Stations and passed Hors d'oeuvres from 8p-midnight Beer, Wine & Soda Included for Two One signature pre-prohibition cocktail per person Gaming in the “Speakeasy” - The "winner" will receive a, Chromecast Enabled 43", LED 1080p HDTV! Live Music by "The Southport Sound", 11 piece Big Band with dancing from 8p-midnight Midnight Balloon Drop and champagne toast Dessert and coffee from midnight to 1am in Deco Cafe' 1920’s attire encouraged

