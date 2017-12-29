“Unpredictable in his mental state:” U.S. Marshals need help to track down Oscar Rash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Before the clock strikes midnight and a new year begins, U.S. Marshals are adding one more fugitive to the 2017 list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. Agents have been looking for 37-year-old Oscar Rash since October.

“[He]is wanted for a federal probation violation,” the agent handling his case said.

Rash violated his parole with a domestic violence incident.

“He brandished a knife and he held it up to an eight-year-old girl during the incident,” the U.S. Marshal explained.

As the snow continues to accumulate and temperatures drop, authorities are no closer to closing in on his whereabouts than they were then.

Rash has a history of weapons violations, violent tendencies and mental illness.

“His criminal history includes armed robbery...he's also convicted of felon in possession of a firearm...fleeing from police as well as domestic violence,” the U.S. Marshal said.

In the past, Rash has frequented the north side near 32nd and West Cherry, where family of his reside.

Rash is described as a black male, 5’8" tall, weighing 170 lbs, and has pierced ears.

Authorities are concerned over what his next move may be.

“He's been unpredictable in his mental state,” the agent handling his case said.

If you have any information on Rash's whereabouts, you're asked to call the tipline at 414-297-3707.