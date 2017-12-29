WATCH: Dashcam captures close call for Adams County deputy conducting traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY -- An Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy was nearly struck by a pickup truck while conducting a traffic stop. It was captured on dashcam video, and has the sheriff's office reminding drivers of Wisconsin's "Move Over Law."

In the video shared on Facebook, an officer can be seen in the middle of a traffic stop. After issuing the driver a warning, a white pickup truck speeds by, almost hitting the deputy.

The deputy can be heard saying, "I gotta go after him!" He sprints back to his squad and takes off after the pickup. The driver of the pickup was cited for several violations.

According to the Facebook post, the video was posted to remind drivers the close call could have been "easily avoided." In Wisconsin, there is a "Move Over Law" requiring drivers to shift lanes or slow down for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.

Drivers have two options for creating a safety zone:

If the road has more than one directional lane, like the Interstate, and you can switch lanes safely, you must move over to vacate the lane closest to the law enforcement or other vehicle with its lights flashing. If the road has a single directional lane or you can't safely move over, you must reduce your speed.

If you get a ticket for not moving over, three points will be taken off your license and there's a $249 fine. In addition, your driver's license will be suspended if you're involved in a crash, and you may serve up to seven years in prison if you hurt or kill someone.

Another tip: make sure your windshield is clear of ice and snow before you drive, and increase your following distance to allow more time to respond to changing road conditions.