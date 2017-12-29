× Wisconsin, Florida governors place wager on Orange Bowl 🍊 🏈

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have placed a bet for the Orange Bowl showdown between the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.

Walker wagered an assortment of Wisconsin-made products including beer, cheese, cranberries, and Haribo Gummi Candy, which will soon be made in Wisconsin. Scott is putting up Cuban croquetas from Florida’s Vicky Bakery.

When @CanesFootball wins, @GovWalker will send a gift basket with Wisconsin cheese & @OfficialHARIBO Gold-Bear Gummi Candy to FL. In the unlikely event that @BadgerFootball wins, I’ll send him some delicious pastelitos & croquetas from @VickyBakery #GoCanes — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) December 29, 2017

“We will be cheering on our Wisconsin Badgers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, which is their 16th consecutive bowl appearance,” Governor Walker said. “We’re so confident in a Badgers victory that I am willing to wager some of my favorite Wisconsin-made products with my friend Governor Scott. We are also encouraging everyone to wear Badgers red tomorrow to show their support. On behalf of our entire state, Go Badgers!”

Orange Bowl wager is Wisconsin cheese, beer, cranberries and @OfficialHARIBO candy. Saturday is “Wear Wisconsin Badgers Red for the Orange Bowl Day!” pic.twitter.com/8P8oN1bwFE — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) December 29, 2017

The Orange Bowl is scheduled Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.