Wisconsin, Florida governors place wager on Orange Bowl 🍊 🏈
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have placed a bet for the Orange Bowl showdown between the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.
Walker wagered an assortment of Wisconsin-made products including beer, cheese, cranberries, and Haribo Gummi Candy, which will soon be made in Wisconsin. Scott is putting up Cuban croquetas from Florida’s Vicky Bakery.
“We will be cheering on our Wisconsin Badgers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, which is their 16th consecutive bowl appearance,” Governor Walker said. “We’re so confident in a Badgers victory that I am willing to wager some of my favorite Wisconsin-made products with my friend Governor Scott. We are also encouraging everyone to wear Badgers red tomorrow to show their support. On behalf of our entire state, Go Badgers!”
The Orange Bowl is scheduled Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.