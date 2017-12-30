Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner’s daughter dies at 27

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: Erica Garner, Eric Garner's daughter, attends a press conference held with her familiy members and the Reverand Al Sharpton calling for further justice and legal action against the police officers responsible in the death of Eric Garner on July 14, 2015 in New York City. Garner died in July, 2014 when police subdued him with a chokehold under suspicion of selling loose cigarettes. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay following a heart attack.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, in announcing Garner’s death Saturday, says she fought for justice and was “a warrior to the end.” She died in a New York hospital. She was 27.
Garner’s official Twitter account, run by her family and friends since she became ill, asked that she be remembered as a mother, daughter, sister and aunt with a heart “bigger than the world.”
Her father, Eric Garner, died after a police officer subdued him with a chokehold in 2014. His last words were “I can’t breathe,” which became a slogan for activists.
Erica Garner became a voice against police brutality after his death.