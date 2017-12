Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Powerball jackpot is exploding Saturday night, December 30th.

More than $380 million is up for grabs. The cash-out prize is $239 million.

People in our area were busy running to gas stations getting a ticket -- or more than one!

"If I did win it, I'd probably give it to my kids. I don't need it for myself anyway," said Earl Tatum, playing the Powerball.

FOX6 will let you know those winning numbers as soon as they're drawn. Check back for updates after 10 p.m.

Good luck!