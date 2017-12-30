“I love winter:” Bitterly cold temps don’t stop people from getting out and about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Despite the bitter cold, people are out in it. But weather like this can be dangerous -- and the North Shore Fire Department is ready to handle weather-related calls. They say the key to staying safe is simple: just be smart.

A slick snow hill brings endless fun for three friends in McKinley Park on Saturday, December 30th.

"I love winter" said nine-year-old Tom Hendricksen.

With each trip down the hill, they mustered up the strength to do it all over again.

"It's pretty cold but once you get moving you warm up a lot," said 13-year-old Danny Hendricksen.

The extra layers really helped, too.

"It's just a face mask for the wind, and then I have a scarf wrapped around my neck and I have two hoods if I need them and I have two sweatshirts on and a waterproof jacket," said 12-year-old Ashton Schmidt.

They are doing it right.

"Make sure you're cognizant of what you have on," said North Shore Fire Chief Robert Whitaker. "We've all been through this if you've lived here for awhile, but you sort of have to refresh yourself to stay warm."

The North Shore Fire Department advises you limit time outside, layer up and avoid getting wet. The fire department will often respond to medical calls related to the weather.

"We have a lot more calls of people falling and now they're outside and they're in the elements," said Whitaker.

If you're smart, it's not all doom and gloom.

"If you're out here, you need to dress warm," said Schmidt.

Back on the sledding hill, the kids are making the most of the cold. After all, it could be a lot worse.

"Unfortunately break is coming to an end so school is coming up," Schmidt said.

Adding alcohol to the mix can make matters worse in the bitter cold weather. Of course, with New Year's Eve celebrations, there will be a lot of drinking. North Shore Fire is prepared to deal with all that comes with that.