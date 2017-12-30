Kitten named “Spanky” stolen from shelter, returned to find forever home

OSHKOSH — It’s a special ending for a shelter kitten who was stolen right before he was set to go home with his forever family.

“Spanky” the cat has since been returned to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, and was able to reunite with the family who wanted to adopt him.

FOX6 spoke with the family in Fond du Lac, who say they were stunned when they found out he was taken by someone. The family says they were initially adopting Spanky, along with another cat, but when it looked like Spanky wasn’t coming back to the shelter, they ended up adopting another kitten instead.

However, when the family got the call someone had returned Spanky to the shelter a few weeks later, they couldn’t resist.

“They called and said you know, ‘Do you still want to adopt him? We completely understand if you don’t,’ because I had already taken home two. And how could I say no? So now we have three kittens. They’re wonderful, they’re doing really well.”

In total, the family ended up adopting three cats from the Oshkosh Humane Society.

It’s still unclear who took Spanky to begin with.