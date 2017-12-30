Lindback sensational in Admirals 3-2 win against Wolves

MILWAUKEE — Anders Lindback made 32 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two Chicago shoot-out attempts to guide the Admirals to a 3-2 shoot-out win over the Wolves on Friday night.

Many of Lindback’s saves belong on a highlight reel, including his Save of the Year candidate in the second period when he stopped Tomas Hyka twice in a row from point blank range to keep the game tied at two with less than a minute to play in the second period.

Then, after Justin Kirkland and Freddy Gaudreau scored for Milwaukee in the shoot-out, Lindback used all of his 6’6″ frame to make a pad save on Hyka to seal the victory.

The win gave the Admirals a split in the two-game set with the Chicago after falling 3-2 to the Wolves in OT on Wednesday night.

The Wolves got on the board first when a shot from Brandon Pirri barely trickled through the legs of Ads goalie Anders Lindback and into the net just 1:53 into the game.

Tyler Moy would tie things up for the Admirals later in the first when he stopped in the left circle and fired a quick wrister that beat Max Legace at the 10:15 mark of the opening stanza.

After Tobias Lindberg gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at the end of the first, Anthony Richard level the score when he was crashing the net and batted a pass from Emil Pattersson out of mid-air and into the Wolves net with just over 10 minutes to play in the second period.

Milwaukee will head finish up the 2017 calendar year when they head to Grand Rapids on New Year’s Eve. The Ads first home game of 2018 will be January 3 at 7 pm against the Griffins.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Hockey-Days at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

