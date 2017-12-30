× Police: 55-year-old man shot on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot on Milwaukee’s north side Friday night, December 29th.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near the area of 33rd Vliet.

Officials said the victim, a 55-year-old man, was talking to someone he knew when the suspect fired multiple gunshots at him. The victim was struck by gunfire and received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim on scene and transported him to the hospital.

Investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for a suspect.