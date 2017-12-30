Police: Man shoots himself at Brookfield Quality Inn during traffic stop

BROOKFIELD — A man with felony charges shoots himself during Town of Brookfield traffic stop on Saturday, December 30th.

Officials said the Town of Brookfield police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that ultimately stopped in the Quality Inn parking lot on Bluemound Road. Officers were informed the driver has a felony warrant of for his arrest.

Officers attempted to take the individual into custody where he ultimately pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The City of Brookfield Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Brookfield Fire and Rescue responded and assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.