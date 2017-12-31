× Admirals come back to earn point in OT loss to Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Evgeny Svechnikov scored twice to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-3 overtime win over the Admirals Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

The overtime loss gave Milwaukee one point in the standings and stretched the team’s points streak to five games (3-0-2-0). Milwaukee trailed 3-0 after two periods but scored three times in the third period to force the overtime session.

Admirals captain Trevor Smith scored a power play goal at 1:15 of the third period to get Milwaukee on the board. Smith, camped on the right post, slammed a rebound from the end boards into the net for his sixth goal of the season, fifth on the power play. Fred Allard and Emil Pettersson recorded the assists.

Bobby Butler scored with 6:19 to play in the third period to get Milwaukee within one. Smith broke up a play at center ice and deflected the puck to Butler. Butler skated to the left circle and wristed a shot into the net for his 13th goal of the season. The goal for Butler was his 100th career goal in the AHL.

Frederick Gaudreau scored his third of the season with 1:52 remaining in the game to force the overtime session. Gaudreau shot from the left point and his stick snapped. Still, the puck slid toward the goal and went underneath the left leg of the goalie. Trevor Murphy and Pettersson notched the helpers.

Grand Rapids Matt Ford scored a power play goal at 1:20 of the overtime session to give his team the victory.

Svechnikov scored a pair of goals just 1:07 apart in the second period to give his team a 3-0 lead after two periods. Svechnikov’s first goal was scored on the power play at 15:30 of the frame. He scored an even-strength goal at 16:37 of the second.

Svechnikov has scored two goals in a game three times in his professional career and all have been against the Admirals (Dec. 21, 2016, Jan. 13, 2017 & this game).

Grand Rapids’ Matt Puempel scored the first goal of the game at 5:12 of the first period. Puempel received a pass on the right face-off dot and fired a wrist shot into the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Ads goalie Anders Lindback stopped 38 shots in the overtime loss.

The Admirals will host the Griffins Wed., Jan. 3 at Panther Arena.