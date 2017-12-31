“Fighting gun violence through each brush stroke,” New Berlin woman paints 49 Pulse shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- As many on New Years Eve looked ahead to 2018, a woman from New Berlin took a look back at some of the major events that have impacted our country -- one of them being the Pulse nightclub shooting in June of 2016. Not long after the attack, she started working on a tribute to those who were murdered.

"It will be closure for them, and it will be an opening for me," Joanne Bowring said.

Bowring's kitchen table becomes an art studio when her painting begins.

On June 12th, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, killed 49 people and wounded 58 others in a terrorist attack/hate crime inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. After the attack, Bowring began painting the faces of the 49 people who lost their lives that day.

"I wanted them to be smiling. I wanted them to reflect what their life probably was like -- instead of how it ended," Bowring said.

The 49 paintings are being hung in a courthouse in Kissimmee, Florida -- displayed in public for the community to remember and grieve.

"And as I started to look at their faces, just like I did with Sandy Hook, when I saw those little faces in the newspaper -- I was completely compelled," Bowring said.

It took her a year to research, compose, paint and send off for show all 49 paintings. Each is unique and includes a picture of one of the victim, their name and song lyrics describing their character. A letter from the artist is attached -- meant for the victim's family.

"I am fighting against gun violence through each pencil line and brush stroke, and it is my honor to do these," Bowring said.

Giving life through a paintbrush to those who had their lives taken too soon. As we look ahead to 2018, Bowring said she hopes people will look back at the past and find ways to make tomorrow brighter.

Again, all 49 of these paintings are currently on display at the Osceola County Courthouse in Kissimee, Florida.

