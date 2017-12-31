× Final game of the season: Packers take on the Lions

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers headed over to Detroit to go up against the Lions on Sunday, December 31st at the Ford Field in Michigan.

The following players have been declared inactive and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions:

17 WR Davante Adams

23 CB Damarious Randall

33 RB Aaron Jones

73 G Jahri Evans

82 TE Richard Rodgers

87 WR Jordy Nelson

98 LB Chris Odom

Coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t expect to see his depleted team go through the motions in Detroit.

“It’s important to play to win,” he said. “To me, this isn’t preseason. It would be the wrong message to send to your locker room and a terrible message to send to your fans. People are going to Ford Field to see the Green Bay Packers play the Lions, so we’re going there to win. If our players are healthy, I expect them to play.”

With Caldwell proclaiming that he’ll ride his usual starters, McCarthy is concerned about stopping Detroit’s passing game. Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 30-17 win at Green Bay on Nov. 7.

“You obviously see the connection Matthew Stafford has with his receivers,” McCarthy said. “Those guys have played together for awhile.”

To begin the game, Green Bay won the coin toss and chose to defer.

Packers are the first to score when Mason Crosby attempted a field goal with 5:04 left in the first quarter. His 41 yard attempts was good. Packers lead 3-0.

With 3:06 on the clock, Lions’ kicker Matt Prater attempts a 28 yard field goal which was good. Game tied 3-3.