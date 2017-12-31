Wind chill advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 8pm Sunday – noon Monday
Get ready to party: Welcome 2018 with these NYE party necessities

Posted 10:50 am, December 31, 2017

WAUKESHA -- Make sure your party has everything it needs to ring in 2018. FOX6's Evan Peterson was live from the Meijer in Waukesha with a look at all of their party supplies.