“It takes a toll:” Family hopes new year brings new leads after young mother disappeared 3 years ago

MILWAUKEE -- On New Year's Eve, the family of Stephanie Myles said they have one wish for 2018 -- justice for the young mother found dead after she disappeared 3 years ago.

"We just want to get some justice," Siobhan Coats, Myles' sister said.

It's been a long and painful 3 years for Myles' family.

"It takes a toll on your body, your mind," Coats said.

18-year-old Myles disappeared in December of 2014. She was last seen walking to a Walgreens store near 85th and Brown Deer Road. More than a year later, her remains were found a short distance away near 96th and Allyn.

"It's traumatizing," Samantha Coats, Myles' sister said.

Myles' sisters said they're tortured by the loss and the unanswered questions.

"We are still stuck with the who, what, where, when and why. Every day is like a nightmare," Samantha Coats said.

Many times, the family hits the streets themselves in their own pursuit of justice -- and when it comes to the Milwaukee Police Department, they said they want this cold case to heat up so they can get closure for themselves and Myles' now 4-year-old son.

"They are just at a standstill," Siobhan Coats said.

"That's the biggest heartbreak," Samantha Coats said. "It's still a struggle for him to know why? What kind of monster would do something like this? He deserves his peace."

As they all try to find strength to carry on, they said they're headed into the new year hoping for new information and that those involved will take responsibility for their actions.

"Taking it one day at a time. It's hard," Siobhan Coats said.

"We just need somebody to come forward," Samantha Coats said. "It's going to take a village. It's going to take everybody who knows something to come forward and speak. Put your feet in our shoes and especially her son's shoes. Every day is a struggle."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Milwaukee police.