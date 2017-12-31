× Man dies in house fire in western Wisconsin

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. — Authorities say a man is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin.

Crews were called to the home in the Town of Grant just before 5 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the man who lived at the home inside the house and removed him. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the man was dead. No one else lived at the home.

The name of the victim was being withheld until family members were notified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.