× Milwaukee Wave defeat rival Kansas City Comets 6-4 in New Year’s Eve matchup

MILWAUKEE — The six-time champion Milwaukee Wave defeated the rival Kansas City Comets Sunday evening, December 31st in the traditional New Year’s Eve game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 6-4.

“It was a tough game from start to finish,” said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. “You’ve got to give credit to the Comets for bringing a lot of fight into this game, which was unexpected, but we found a way to win. That’s what good teams do and we want to keep that momentum going into our home (Saturday) and away (Friday) series next week with Cedar Rapids.”

With Sunday’s win, the 17-18 Milwaukee Wave team surpasses the ’08/’09 Wave team for most wins in a row to start the season with 10, which Coach Oliviero and Assistant Coach Fontana we’re part of.

“Sure we are 10-0 and that’s exciting, but we still have some room to grow,” said Oliviero. “There were moments (Sunday) night where we were fantastic and other moments where we’ll need to improve, but to be sitting in first place and not even be halfway through the season, we’re very happy. We found a way to get the job done tonight but we are far away from our ultimate goal of championship number seven.”

The Milwaukee Wave travel to Cedar Rapids next Friday, January 5th, 2018, for a battle against the Rampage at U.S. Cellular Center. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and you can watch the game LIVE! & FREE! on MASLtv at http://maslsoccer.com

Then on Saturday, January 6th, 2018, the Wave return home and face the Cedar Rapids Rampage again. This time a 6:05 p.m. battle and at home — UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

For tickets and more information visit http://milwaukeewave.com