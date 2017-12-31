× Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers not expected to return next season

GREEN BAY — The defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers is not expected to return to the Packers for the 2018 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, who cites league sources, Dom Capers has been with Green Bay since 2009.

Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers, who has been with the team since 2009, is not expected to return to Green Bay next season, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2017

Capers, 67, is coming to the end of his ninth season in charge of the Packers’ defense. It’s the longest he’s spent in any NFL job since he broke into the league with the New Orleans Saints in 1986.

He was twice a head coach — both with expansion teams (the Carolina Panthers in 1995-98, and the Houston Texans in 2001-2005) — and was fired from both jobs.

CLICK HERE for the full report from Adam Schefter at ESPN.com.

“One thing I’ve learned through a long career is you don’t want to spend any time in this business concerning yourself with things that you don’t have any control over, you know? You put the blinders on, you go to work, you try to be consistent in the way you do things and try to get guys ready to play,” Capers said.

Capers hasn’t fielded a defense ranked in the top 10 since the Super Bowl season of 2010, when it was fifth.