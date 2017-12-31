× Police seek suspect, approximately 10 years old, after armed robbery near UWM campus

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Milwaukee police are seeking a young suspect, approximately 10 years old, after an armed robbery near campus on New Year’s Eve.

According to UWM police, it happened near Cramer and Hartford around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 31st.

Police said a victim was walking in the area when the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and attempted to gain money and property — unsuccessfully. The suspect then ran and got into the passenger seat of a gray sedan parked nearby, which then fled northbound. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was described as a white boy, approximately 10 years old. He has brown hair and he was wearing a multicolored jacket (with red and yellow). He was armed with a black and gray handgun.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan driven by an unknown person.

Milwaukee police and UW Milwaukee police officers checked the area and did not locate the suspect or vehicle. MPD is investigating.

Please call the Milwaukee Police Department Tip Line, (414) 935-7360, if you have any information about the incident.